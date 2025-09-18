Bowers (knee) remained limited at practice Thursday.

Though Bowers was listed as questionable in advance of this past Monday's 20-9 loss to the Chargers, he was able to suit up and log a 77 percent snap share in that contest. With no reported setbacks, it doesn't seem like he's in any danger of missing Sunday's game against the Commanders, but the tight end may need to practice fully Friday in order to avoid a Week 3 injury designation.