Bowers (knee) didn't participate in practice Thursday, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Bowers also missed Wednesday's session, and another 'DNP' a day later has the tight end trending toward missing a third straight game Sunday against the Chiefs. If Bowers remains sidelined this weekend, fellow TE Michael Mayer, who had five catches on seven targets for 50 yards and a TD in a Week 6 win over the Titans -- would once again be in store for added opportunities in the Raiders offense.