The Raiders plan to place Bowers (knee) on IR ahead of Sunday's game against the Giants, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Bowers has been managing a knee injury since Week 1, and with the Raiders out of playoff contention, the team has evidently decided to shut down the star TE, with an eye toward him being 100 percent ahead of the 2026 season. With Bowers' placement on IR in line to occur at some point Wednesday per Pelissero, Michael Mayer is slated to lead Las Vegas' TE corps in Weeks 17 and 18, with Ian Thomas and Carter Runyon also in the mix.