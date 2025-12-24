Raiders' Brock Bowers: Reportedly headed to IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Raiders plan to place Bowers (knee) on IR ahead of Sunday's game against the Giants, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Bowers has been managing a knee injury since Week 1, and with the Raiders out of playoff contention, the team has evidently decided to shut down the star TE, with an eye toward him being 100 percent ahead of the 2026 season. With Bowers' placement on IR in line to occur at some point Wednesday per Pelissero, Michael Mayer is slated to lead Las Vegas' TE corps in Weeks 17 and 18, with Ian Thomas and Carter Runyon also in the mix.
More News
-
Raiders' Brock Bowers: Nabs seventh TD in Week 16•
-
Raiders' Brock Bowers: Does little with six catches•
-
Raiders' Brock Bowers: Another touchdown in losing effort•
-
Raiders' Brock Bowers: Scores twice in 31-14 loss•
-
Raiders' Brock Bowers: Gains 55 yards Sunday•
-
Raiders' Brock Bowers: Leading receiver on 12 targets•