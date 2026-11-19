Bowers (ankle/quadriceps) was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

Bowers missed Wednesday's practice, but his return a day later, albeit in a limited fashion, is a positive sign as Sunday's game against the Broncos approaches. Head coach Klint Kubiak noted Wednesday that the star tight end didn't need to practice this week in order to play this weekend, per Sam Warren of The Athletic, but Bowers has already cleared his first hurdle toward that end by virtue of his participation in Thursday's session.