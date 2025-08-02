Bowers (undisclosed) is practicing Saturday, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

It's not clear what caused Bowers to miss practice Friday, but it's possible he was just getting a rest day. Now that he's back at practice, fantasy managers should have no concerns about his status moving forward. Bowers has been the top tight end off the board in fantasy drafts after recording an NFL rookie record for receptions with 112 while accumulating 1,194 receiving yards and five touchdowns last year.