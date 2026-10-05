Bowers (illness) caught six of 11 targets for 86 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Chiefs.

Bowers suited up despite dealing with an illness and proceeded to lead the Raiders in targets and receiving yards, with one more target and four more yards than fellow TE Michael Mayer. Bowers gave the Raiders a chance down the stretch with a 20-yard touchdown catch to make it a one-score game with 1:46 remaining in the fourth quarter. He has quickly made up for lost time after missing the first two games of the season following a knee procedure, as Bowers has compiled 16 catches for 202 yards and two touchdowns in two games since making his return. Up next for Bowers and the Raiders will be a Week 5 trip to New England.