Bowers caught all four of his targets for 63 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 31-14 loss to the Chargers.

Bowers tied the game at a touchdown apiece with a six-yard touchdown catch shortly after the two-minute warning in the second quarter, then secured a spectacular one-handed catch for another six-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. The 2024 first-round pick missed the entire month of October due to a knee injury but bounced back in November, catching 30 of 41 targets for 348 yards and five touchdowns across five games. Bowers should continue to work as the top option in the Raiders' passing game against the Broncos in Week 14.