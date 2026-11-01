Bowers caught seven of 10 targets for 92 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 38-33 win over the Jets.

Bowers scored a 12-yard touchdown in the first quarter and added a two-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter. He came just short of a third touchdown later in the third quarter, getting tackled just outside the goal line to set up a one-yard Kirk Cousins rushing TD. Bowers became the first tight end in NFL history to record at least 70 receiving yards in six consecutive appearances to begin a season. He'll try to extend his historic streak in Week 9 against the 49ers while continuing to work as the top target for Kirk Cousins.