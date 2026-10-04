Bowers is now being listed with an illness on the Raiders' injury report, but he doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Chiefs and is set to play, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

While it's less than ideal for fantasy managers that Bowers is feeling under the weather in the hours leading up to Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, the Raiders' decision not to give him a designation implies that whatever ailment he's dealing with isn't too significant. After missing the Raiders' first two games of the season while recovering from a meniscus trim of his left knee, Bowers showed no signs of rust in his 2026 debut during last Sunday's win over the Saints, playing 55 of the team's 70 offensive snaps (79 percent) and finishing with a 10-116-1 receiving line on 14 targets.