Bowers (knee) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee reports.

Since undergoing a meniscus trim in his left knee on Tuesday, Sept. 8, Bowers hasn't been able to practice in any capacity and sat out a Week 1 win against the Dolphins. He thus has just one more chance to mix into drills Friday before the Raiders potentially make a ruling on his status for Sunday's game at the Chargers. If Bowers ultimately can't go this weekend, Michael Mayer will be the primary beneficiary at tight end for Las Vegas.