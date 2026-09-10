Bowers (knee) remained a non-participant in Thursday's practice, Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee reports.

Head coach Klint Kubiak has yet to officially rule Bowers out for Sunday's season opener versus the Dolphins, but the standout tight end is fully expected to be sidelined for Week 1 -- and likely, additional games beyond that -- after Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport of ESPN reported that Bowers underwent a meniscus trim procedure Tuesday. Though the previous report indicated that Bowers is expected to miss "a game or two," Schefter clarified Thursday in an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" that that timeline is coming from the tight end's camp and may be overly optimistic. For however long Bowers is sidelined, Michael Mayer is expected to take on an expanded role in the passing game as the Raiders' top tight end, and starting wideouts Tre Tucker and Jalen Nailor will also have clearer paths to elevated target counts.