Bowers (knee) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

According to Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com, Bowers was involved in the walk-through portion of the Raiders' first Week 2 practice, but he didn't take part in any drills. The Raiders remain hopeful that the star tight end will be able to increase his activity in practices Friday and Saturday, though Bowers himself admitted that he's unsure if he'll be ready to play Monday versus the Chargers, per Bonsignore. Bowers was limited to playing just 32 of the Raiders' 63 offensive snaps in this past Sunday's 20-13 win over the Patriots due to the knee issue, but he delivered for fantasy managers with five catches for 103 yards on eight targets.