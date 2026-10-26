Bowers secured six of eight targets for 73 yards in the Raiders' 35-21 loss to the Rams on Sunday.

The ultra-talented tight end put together another solid performance, finishing second in receptions and receiving yards for the Raiders while also tying for runner-up status in targets. Bowers has at least 70 receiving yards in all five games, and he's recorded at least six catches in four of those contests. Bowers will undoubtedly remain a critical part of the air attack in a Week 8 road matchup against the Jets next Sunday.