Bowers (knee) isn't expected to be available for Sunday's game at Indianapolis, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Bowers has been tending to a left knee injury since Week 1, but he's been able to suit up on game days to this point, putting together a respectable 19-225-0 line on 27 targets in four contests. The Raiders held him out of drills Thursday and Friday with the intention to get the second-year pro some extra rest, as coach Pete Carroll told Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com. The team hasn't officially made a ruling on Bowers' status for Week 5, but if he ends up among Las Vegas' inactives about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, the team will be riding with Ian Thomas, Carter Runyon and Albert Okwuegbunam at tight end with Michael Mayer still in the concussion protocol.