Bowers (knee) is practicing with the team Saturday, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

Bowers didn't practice Thursday or Friday, so his presence at Saturday's practice was critical to his chances of playing Monday versus the Chargers. The Raiders will reveal later in the afternoon whether Bowers practiced with limitations or if he'll carry a questionable tag into Monday's game. Fantasy managers may need to plan ahead at tight end if Bowers is tagged as questionable because the Raiders have the final game of the week, kicking off at 10:00 p.m. ET on Monday.