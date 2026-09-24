Bowers (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee reports.

Though Bowers has remained listed as limited in three consecutive practices dating back to last Friday, it's generally a positive sign for his chances of being available to make his season debut this Sunday in New Orleans. Before deciding whether Bowers carries a designation into the weekend, the Raiders will see if he's able to potentially upgrade to full activity in Friday's session. If he ends up being cleared to suit up Sunday, Bowers could still have his snap count managed to some degree as he works to regain full conditioning coming off a meniscus trim of his left knee, which he underwent Sept. 8.