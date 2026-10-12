Bowers caught eight of 10 targets for 110 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 45-17 loss to the Patriots.

He did lose a fumble, but otherwise Bowers was the only Raider to put together a strong performance in the rout, catching a 13-yard TD from Kirk Cousins in the first quarter to tie the game at 7-7 before things got out of hand. The superstar tight end has gotten into the end zone in all three of his games this season and topped 100 yards twice, compiling a 24-312-3 line on 35 targets. Fernando Mendoza saw his first NFL action on Las Vegas' final drive after the team had pulled its starters, including Bowers, so the duo didn't get a chance to start building any chemistry. Bowers will look to keep rolling in a Week 6 clash with the Bills.