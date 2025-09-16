Bowers (knee) is listed as active Monday against the Chargers.

After making an early exit from the Raiders' season-opening win at New England due to a knee injury, Bowers was held out of practice Thursday and Friday before returning to the field Saturday as a limited participant. Coach Pete Carroll told Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee after the latter session that he expected Bowers to suit up Week 2, which now has been confirmed, but it appears he'll be wearing a brace on his left knee, per Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com. Even if he operates with some limitations Monday, Bowers should be a regular target for QB Geno Smith, which resulted in five catches (on eight targets) for 103 yards for him on a 51 percent snap share Week 1.