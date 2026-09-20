Bowers (knee), who is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Chargers, is expected to sit out Week 2 but appears likely to make his season debut Week 3 in New Orleans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Bowers underwent a meniscus trim of his left knee Sept. 8 but appears to have bounced back well from the procedure and is progressing as expecting. The tight end was able to clear a major hurdle in the recovery process by returning to practice Friday, albeit as a limited participant. Michael Mayer is expected to operate as the Raiders' top tight end in Bowers' stead for a second straight game Sunday, but Bowers should be on track to play Week 3 so long as he can upgrade to full participation in practice by next Friday.