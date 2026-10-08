Bowers (knee) was listed as a full participant in Thursday's practice, Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee reports.

After opening Week 5 prep with a limited practice Wednesday, Bowers upgraded to full activity a day later, clearing up any concern about his status for Sunday's game at New England. Since making his season debut Week 3 after missing the Raiders' first two games while recovering from a meniscus trim, Bowers has functioned as the team's top pass catcher, leading the way in catches (16), receiving yards (202) and targets (25) by healthy margins while finding the end zone twice.