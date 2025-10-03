Bowers (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after not practicing Thursday and Friday.

After opening Week 5 prep as a limited practice participant, Bowers was held out entirely for sessions Thursday and Friday. Despite his downturn in activity, Bowers told Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com following Friday's practice that he's feeling better each week while he manages the knee injury, and he believes the extra rest he received will allow him to suit up Sunday. Along with Bowers, the Raiders are listing Michael Mayer (concussion) as questionable, so both tight ends' statuses will be worth monitoring leading up to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Even if Bowers is cleared to suit up Sunday, it's possible that his workload is managed to some extent after he played more than 70 percent of snaps in each of the previous three contests.