Bowers underwent a meniscus trim procedure Tuesday and is expected to miss "a game or two," Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

This is huge news just before the season gets underway as the top tight end in the league is now expected to miss regular season time. Per Schefter, Bowers suffered a minor knee injury in camp that was diagnosed last week. He underwent a meniscus trim, which will speed up his time to return to the field rather than a repair. Michael Mayer projects to see a usage boost for however long Bowers is sidelined.