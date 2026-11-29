Bowers (ankle/quadriceps) is "unlikely" to play Sunday against the Browns, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and ESPN.

Bowers is officially listed as questionable after missing Friday's practice, and in his potential absence the Raiders signed fellow TE Carter Runyon to their active roster Saturday. While Rapoport indicates that Bowers plans to "warm up and see" how he feels prior to Sunday's 8:20 pm ET contest, at this stage he doesn't appear to be trending in the right direction. In the event that Bowers is indeed made inactive, teammate Michael Mayer is the obvious fantasy pivot option, especially given that the team's late kickoff limits the available replacement pool to Bowers' backups, as well as the tight ends Cleveland, Carolina and Tampa Bay roster.