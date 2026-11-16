Bowers, who will undergo additional testing Monday, is not believed to have suffered a major ankle injury in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Per Rapoport, at this stage Bowers is viewed as "more day-to-day" as the Raiders' Week 11 contest against the Broncos approaches. That said, at a minimum, it seems likely that the tight end's practice participation will be impacted in the coming days, given that he was in and out the the lineup versus Seattle as he contended with his ankle issue.