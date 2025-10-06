Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Bowers (knee) is considered week-to-week, Paul H. Gutierrez of the Raiders' official site reports.

Bowers was unable to play through the PCL injury in Week 5 against the Colts, and it seems the Raiders are finally considering letting their star tight end recover and get close to 100 percent after he played through the injury the first four weeks of the season. Bowers is genuinely looking questionable for Sunday's Week 6 bout with the Titans. If Bowers is unable to play, Michael Mayer (concussion) would likely handle starter-level snaps, as long as Mayer is able to clear the concussion protocol after missing the past two games.