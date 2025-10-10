Bowers (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Coach Pete Carroll acknowledged earlier Friday that Bowers "isn't quite ready yet," per Levi Edwards of the Raiders' official site, and now that the tight end has been officially ruled out, he'll target a possible return to action Sunday, Oct. 19 versus the Chiefs. In Bowers' absence, Michael Mayer, who has been cleared to return from a concussion, is in line to lead the team's TE corps versus Tennessee, a context that makes him worthy of Week 6 fantasy lineup consideration.