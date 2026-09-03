Bowers will open the 2026 season working with Kirk Cousins as his quarterback after the veteran was named the Week 1 starter Wednesday, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

The star tight end is looking to return to the caliber of production he managed during an outstanding 2024 rookie campaign, one where he recorded a 112-1,194-5 line across 17 regular-season games. Bowers endured a lingering knee injury last season that ultimately limited him to 12 games, but the combination of his return to full health and a savvy veteran familiar with head coach Klint Kubiak's system in Cousins sets the stage for a potentially productive start to the 2026 season.