Raiders' Bruce Irvin: Absent from Friday's game
Irvin won't play in Friday's preseason game against the Packers. The Raiders relayed it's an "excused absence," Matt Schneidman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
It's not clear what the nature of his excuse is, but he is healthy and likely taking care of something off the field. Irvin will be leaned on heavily this season if Khalil Mack is traded or extends his holdout into the season. Rookie Arden Key will take over at defensive end.
