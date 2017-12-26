Raiders' Bruce Irvin: Active Monday
Irvin (concussion) is active for Monday's game at Philadelphia.
Irvin wrapped up Week 16 prep with back-to-back limited practices but was still granted a questionable designation. With his status known, he'll look to uphold his recent hot streak, which includes five sacks over the last four games.
