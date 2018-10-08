Raiders' Bruce Irvin: Adds another sack Sunday
Irvin recorded one sack in Sunday's 26-10 loss to the Chargers.
Irvin has now recorded a sack in consecutive games, bringing his season total to three. He's failed to account for more than one tackle in all five of the Raiders' 2018 contests, however, as Frostee Rucker and Arden Key vulture a significant amount of snaps at defensive end.
