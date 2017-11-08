Irvin recorded four tackles (two solo), 0.5 sacks and a forced fumble in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Dolphins.

Irvin now has 31 tackles on the season to go along with 2.5 sacks. His 64 defensive snaps Sunday marked a new season high, as the veteran linebacker continues to be a leader on the Raiders' defense. He'll now get the bye week to rest up a bit before taking on the Patriots' high-flying offense in Week 11.