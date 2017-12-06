Raiders' Bruce Irvin: Busy in Week 13 victory
Irvin logged eight tackles (seven solo), one sack, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble during Sunday's win over the Giants.
Irvin turned in one of the better performances of his 2017 campaign in Week 13 against the Giants, racking up a season-high eight tackles to go along with his third forced in four games. He'll look to maintain the momentum in Week 14 against a Chiefs offense that just put up 31 points against the Jets behind four passing touchdowns from quarterback Alex Smith.
