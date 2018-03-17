Irvin sent out a tweet Saturday suggesting that he won't be asked to drop into coverage under new Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther.

Irvin has spent much of his career in a hybrid end/linebacker role that allows him to rush the quarterback on most passing downs but also calls for some snaps in coverage. It helps explain why he's landed between 5.5 and 8.0 sacks in five of his six NFL seasons, as he typically doesn't get as many opportunities as other top pass rushers. Irvin is pleased with the new defensive scheme, perhaps eyeing the first double-digit sack season of his career. He did find ways to make up for the modest sack totals his first two seasons in Oakland, piling up 115 tackles and 10 forced fumbles in 32 games.