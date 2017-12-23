Raiders' Bruce Irvin: Limited participant Friday
Irvin (concussion) was a limited participant at the Raiders' practice Friday, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Despite Irvin's practice participation, he may not be fully clear of the league-mandated concussion protocol. Saturday's practice session should provide a better indication of his potential availability for Monday's game against the Eagles.
