Raiders' Bruce Irvin: Logs eight sacks in 2017
Irvin finished his 2017 campaign with 58 tackles, eight sacks, three passes defensed and four forced fumbles in 16 games.
Irvin, who turned 30 years old in November, has notched an impressive 10 total forced fumbles in two seasons with the Raiders. His eight sacks in 2017 were the most in a season for Irvin since his rookie campaign with Seattle in 2012. The outside linebacker has two years remaining on his contract with the Raiders, as the team plans to have one of their leading edge rushers back in 2018.
