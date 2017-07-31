Irvin (undisclosed) missed the Raiders' first padded practice of training camp Monday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Placed on the non-football injury list Saturday, Irvin has maxed out at working on the side with the training staff, as he did Monday. In his first season with the Raiders in 2016, he managed a career-best 57 tackles (47 solo), among them seven sacks. Because such production is dependent on good health, he'll likely continue to be eased into camp.