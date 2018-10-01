Raiders' Bruce Irvin: Notches sack against Browns
Irvin logged one sack during Sunday's 45-42 overtime win over the Browns.
Irvin has accounted for two sacks and a forced fumble through the first four weeks of the regular season, but he's totaled just four tackles. He's averaging only 36 defensive snaps per game while Frostee Rucker and Arden Key also earn a fair share of playing time at defensive end.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 5 Fantasy Football waiver targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it or not: Ridley over Julio?
Week 4 brought another wild week of football, what should you believe?
-
Week 4 reaction, early Week 5 waivers
There were a ton of points flying around the league Sunday, but it was the injuries that will...
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...