Irvin logged one sack during Sunday's 45-42 overtime win over the Browns.

Irvin has accounted for two sacks and a forced fumble through the first four weeks of the regular season, but he's totaled just four tackles. He's averaging only 36 defensive snaps per game while Frostee Rucker and Arden Key also earn a fair share of playing time at defensive end.

More News
Our Latest Stories