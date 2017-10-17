Raiders' Bruce Irvin: Notches second sack of season versus Chargers
Irvin accounted for six tackles (one solo) and a sack during Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Chargers.
Irvin has now made two sacks throughout Oakland's past three games after failing to reach the quarterback until Week 4 of the regular season. Irvin's role on defense likely won't be impacted much by Monday's signing of former 49er NaVorro Bowman as the Raiders look for a boost during what has become a four-game skid.
