Raiders' Bruce Irvin: Notches two sacks against Broncos
Irvin logged three tackles (all solo), two sacks and a forced fumble during Sunday's 21-14 win over the Broncos.
Irvin logged his first full sack since Week 6 during Sunday's win over the Raiders' division foe, while he also forced his second fumble in the team's past three games. The 30-year-old veteran will look to remain productive in Week 13 against Eli Manning and the Giants.
