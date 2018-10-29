Irvin tweaked his shoulder during Sunday's 42-28 loss to the Colts, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

Irvin's season-low defensive snap count (28) in Week 8 came due to a minor shoulder injury and Indianapolis' run-heavy offensive gamescript, according to coach Jon Gruden. It appears that Irvin is not in much danger of missing Thursday's game against the 49ers, but it's also worth noting that the veteran linebacker has been the subject of trade rumors as Tuesday's trade deadline approaches.