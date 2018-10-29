Raiders' Bruce Irvin: Nursing shoulder injury
Irvin tweaked his shoulder during Sunday's 42-28 loss to the Colts, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.
Irvin's season-low defensive snap count (28) in Week 8 came due to a minor shoulder injury and Indianapolis' run-heavy offensive gamescript, according to coach Jon Gruden. It appears that Irvin is not in much danger of missing Thursday's game against the 49ers, but it's also worth noting that the veteran linebacker has been the subject of trade rumors as Tuesday's trade deadline approaches.
More News
-
Raiders' Bruce Irvin: Potential trade bait•
-
Raiders' Bruce Irvin: Adds another sack Sunday•
-
Raiders' Bruce Irvin: Notches sack against Browns•
-
Raiders' Bruce Irvin: Returns to team following personal matter•
-
Raiders' Bruce Irvin: Absent from Friday's game•
-
Raiders' Bruce Irvin: Freed to rush passer•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trust the Browns? Drop Hyde?
The Browns were a disappointment in Week 8. So were the Jaguars running backs. Can you trust...
-
Week 8 reaction, early waivers
The Buccaneers benched their starting quarterback. Again. Dave Richard investigates the Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8