Raiders' Bruce Irvin: Potential trade bait
Irvin's name was among those listed by Fox's Jay Glazer on their Sunday pregame show as potentially available prior to Tuesday's trade deadline.
Glazer indicated that as many as eight more trades could happen prior to the deadline. With the Raiders already cleaning house, it's not a shock that Irvin's name would come up.
