Irvin (concussion) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Eagles.

Irvin practiced on a limited basis Friday and Saturday and there was no official announcement that he had cleared the concussion protocol. The 30-year-old is likely to be a game-day decision this week, with James Cowser and Shilique Calhoun slated for increased snaps if Irvin is ultimately unable to play.

