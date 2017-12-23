Raiders' Bruce Irvin: Questionable for Week 16
Irvin (concussion) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Eagles.
Irvin practiced on a limited basis Friday and Saturday and there was no official announcement that he had cleared the concussion protocol. The 30-year-old is likely to be a game-day decision this week, with James Cowser and Shilique Calhoun slated for increased snaps if Irvin is ultimately unable to play.
