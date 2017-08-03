Irvin (undisclosed) was removed from the Non-Football Injury list and participated in Thursday's practice.

Irvin's training camp debut finally came Thursday, but the Raiders may elect to ease the pass rusher back into action as they hope to preserve his long-term health. Defensive end Mario Edwards (undisclosed) also returned Thursday, so the Raiders defense is starting to take its shape.

