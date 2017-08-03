Raiders' Bruce Irvin: Removed from Non-Football Injury list
Irvin (undisclosed) was removed from the Non-Football Injury list and participated in Thursday's practice.
Irvin's training camp debut finally came Thursday, but the Raiders may elect to ease the pass rusher back into action as they hope to preserve his long-term health. Defensive end Mario Edwards (undisclosed) also returned Thursday, so the Raiders defense is starting to take its shape.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Third-year breakouts
Reacting to Ryan Tannehill’s injury and discussing some potential breakout wide receivers on...
-
Twelve-team PPR mock draft
Check out our CBS Sports staff 12-team PPR mock draft that we just completed.
-
How to watch preseason
With the preseason starting up with Thursday's Hall of Fame game, Chris Towers presents five...
-
Andrew Luck a Fantasy bargain?
Has Andrew Luck's shoulder injury created a marketplace where Fantasy owners can get him at...
-
Podcast: Does preseason matter?
The Hall of Fame Game is just a day away, so let’s get you ready for the preseason and look...
-
Dynasty Update: Doyle rules
Sometimes players move because of NFL news. Sometimes players just keep helping themselves....