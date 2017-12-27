Raiders' Bruce Irvin: Three tackles in Week 16
Irvin logged three tackles (two solo) -- including two for a loss -- and broke up a pass in Monday's 19-10 loss to the Eagles.
Irvin has failed to reach the quarterback in back-to-back contests following a three-game stretch in which he racked up five sacks. He'll look to get back on track in Week 17 against a Chargers offense that has scored less than 15 points in consecutive games.
