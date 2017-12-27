Raiders' Bruce Irvin: Three tackles vs. Eagles
Irvin logged three tackles (two solo), including two tackles for loss, and a pass defensed in Monday's loss to the Eagles.
Irvin has failed to reach the quarterback in back-to-back contests following a three-game stretch in which he racked up five sacks. He'll look to get back on track in Week 17 against a Chargers offense that has scored less than 15 points in consecutive games.
More News
-
SportsLine: Start Ginn, not Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Podcast: Best Waiver Wire options
Playing in Week 17? Check out the best Waiver Wire options from the Fantasy Football Today...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...