Raiders' Bruce Irvin: Two sacks against Chiefs
Irvin recorded four tackles (four solo) and two sacks in Sunday's 26-15 loss to the Chiefs.
Irvin has been on a tear throughout the Raiders' past five games, racking up 22 tackles (19 solo), 5.5 sacks and three forced fumbles during this impressive stretch. The 30-year-old outside linebacker currently has 7.5 sacks through 13 games, the most in a single season for Irvin since posting eight quarterback take-downs during his rookie campaign.
