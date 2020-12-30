Edwards caught his lone target for an 11-yard gain during Saturday's 26-25 loss to the Dolphins.

Ankle and foot injuries cost Edwards a total of four games between October and November. Even when on the field, however, the third-round rookie has been largely unimpactful. He flashed with four combined receptions for 90 yards between Weeks 2 and 3, but since returning from injury Week 9 against the Chargers, Edwards has yet to exceed one catch or 16 yards in any outing. He remains a depth receiving option as the Raiders move into a Week 17 matchup against the Broncos that is no longer postseason relevant.