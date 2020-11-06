Edwards (foot/ankle) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game versus the Chargers.
Edwards hasn't played a snap since Week 3, but now he has two full practices under his belt and is ready for Sunday's divisional tilt. Nelson Agholor has carved out a role in the Raiders' offense, so Edwards likely will operate as the No. 4 wide receiver behind Agholor, Henry Ruggs and Hunter Renfrow. Edwards should have an opportunity to secure more responsibility once he's eased into the lineup.
