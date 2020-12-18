Coach Jon Gruden said Friday that Edwards could get a chance to play more over the final two games, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

Gruden cited the fact that Edwards was in COVID-19 protocol last week for his lack of playing time. Still, Edwards hasn't played more than 32 percent of the offensive snaps since Week 3, a trend that was well-established before entering COVID-19 protocol. However, he could get more reps down the stretch out of necessity, if Hunter Renfrow (concussion) is forced to miss any time.