Edwards caught both his targets for 42 yards in Monday night's 34-24 loss to the Saints.

Edwards showed his big-play ability with a couple 20-plus yard grabs in his second NFL game. The imposing wideout actually trailed only Darren Waller for the team lead in receiving yards, but Waller was the only of 11 Raiders pass-catchers to be targeted more than three times. That fact evidences the amount of unestablished options in Las Vegas' early-season passing game, but Edwards at least did well to distinguish himself in his two opportunities Monday.